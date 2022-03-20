According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the National Tourism Year-Quang Nam 2022 is the first in a series of events to promote tourism recovery and development of the country in general and Quang Nam in particular after a long period of heavy impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is also a chance to promote tourism connectivity and cooperation among cities and provinces with tourism potential and strengths.

Right from the end of 2021, after successfully piloting the welcoming of international tourists, the World Cultural Heritage Site of My Son started careful preparations to receive visitors safely.

Other tourist sites in Quang Nam have also joined hands in enhancing the tourism service quality and get ready to welcome tourists./.

VNA