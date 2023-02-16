Ben Do fishing market in Bai Tu Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Five islands in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh’s Bai Tu Long Bay have been proposed to open to tourists.

The provincial Tourism Department was asked to cooperate with relevant departments and agencies to study and identify routes and tourism destinations on Tay Hoi, Tra Ngoc, Cai Lim, Ba Mun, and Ban Sen islands so that tourism activities can be started in April.

The provincial Transport Department was asked to hire a consultant to survey waterway routes and announce the routes.

With the existing infrastructure, Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay are eligible for exploitation of planned tourist areas.

Bai Tu Long Bay, located in Ha Long city, Cam Pha city, and the Van Don district, is an attractive tourist destination with hundreds of islands, beaches, and beautiful natural landscapes.

Unlike Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay has not only natural rock islands of various shapes but also many mountainous islands of different sizes, inhabitable to human./.