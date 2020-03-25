Travel Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Travel Wearing face masks compulsory for foreign tourists in Hoi An world heritage The central province of Quang Nam has required all foreign visitors to wear face masks when visiting the world heritage site of Hoi An city in the province.

Destinations Binh Dinh province boasts magnificent pagoda Thien Hung pagoda in the central province of Binh Dinh is distinguished for its impressive landscape and beautiful architecture.

Travel Two tourist attractions in Lai Chau closed amid COVID-19 fears Two famous tourist attractions in Tam Duong district in the northern province of Lai Chau – O Quy Ho Mountain Pass and Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism sites – have been closed as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 epidemic within the province.