Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.
A road in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
The project aims to offer more experiences to visitors to the province, which is home to the UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay.
The provincial People’s Committee has assigned the local Literature and Arts Association to coordinate with relevant agencies to design the project and deliver a report in June.
Quang Ninh has set a goal of welcoming 15-16 million visitors, including 7 million foreigners, in 2020.
The locality expects to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector, creating a driving force for its socio-economic development towards becoming one of the leading localities for tourism development in the country.
To that end, it has simultaneously implemented 56 solutions and sub-projects to promote tourism development with a vision to 2030./.