Quang Ninh (VNA) - Public investment disbursement in the northern province of Quang Ninh reached 27 percent as of mid-June, much lower than the target, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.



The department reported that the province has disbursed nearly 4.4 trillion VND (189 million USD) of the 16.28 trillion VND (700.2 million USD) of total public investment it has been allocated for the whole year.



Earlier, the province set a target of disbursing 50 percent of the total capital by June 30, 80 percent by September 30 and 100 percent by December 31.



To fulfill its tasks for the year, Quang Ninh has rolled out a number of measures to remove difficulties facing business and production activities, speed up the disbursement of public investment capital, and ensure social security in the post-pandemic period.



Along with asking investors to focus on speeding up their projects, the province has accelerated investment procedures for 12 new projects with combined capital of over 2.19 trillion VND, as well as the national target programme on new-style rural area building.



At the same time, it has worked to shorten times for administrative procedures, while speeding up ground clearance for projects, promoting the role of its special taskforce for the disbursement of public capital in 2022, and transferring capital from slow projects to more urgent ones.



The province is scheduled to organise a thematic conference to give guidance to investors in processing administrative procedures for their projects./.