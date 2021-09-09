Business Noi Bai airport’s upgraded runway put into operation Runway 1B at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, which has been upgraded, is put into operation on September 9, according to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Business Room remains for Vietnamese exports to Russia There remains huge room for Vietnam to boost exports of farm produce, seafood, foodstuffs and beverages to Russia, which has great demand for these goods, experts have said.

Business NA Chairman receives leaders of economic groups in Belgium National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted separate receptions for representatives of several economic groups in Belgium on September 8 as part of his working trip to the European Parliament and Belgium.

Business Efforts made to turn Vietnam into world’s spice supplier Vietnam’s agriculture sector along with the spices and seasonings industry have enjoyed a remarkable transition which turns the country into a supplier of those products for the global market.