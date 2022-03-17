Quang Ninh tourism striving to thrive after complete reopening
The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is applying various measures to promote its tourism with the image of a safe, friendly, attractive destination where best conditions are provided to visitors to the locality.
A view of Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is applying various measures to promote its tourism with the image of a safe, friendly, attractive destination where best conditions are provided to visitors to the locality.
Along with ensuring utmost safety for visitors, the province has simplified its administrative procedures for visitors to enter the locality via sea ports, airports and border gates.
Accordingly, visitors only have to show their vaccination certificates to enter destinations across the province without having to provide COVID-19 testing results or ceriticates of recovering from the disease. They are not requested take tours with closed routine.
Since the national tourism sector completely opened on March 15, the province has prepared all conditions to give the best services for visitors, especially in the upcoming holidays from April 30-May 1.
Quang Ninh plans to organise a Ha Long Tourism Festival to lure more tourists.
Despite the modest number of vistors since the reopening day, local travel firms and tourism service suppliers are optimistic and confident in a strong growth of local tourism sector in the time to come.
A view of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen Monastery (Photo: VNA)Le Thi Hong Thuy, Vice Director of Muong Thanh Quang Ninh, said that 80 percent of its rooms have been booked for the May Day holidays and 50 percent for weekends. She expressed her hope that the local tourism will be more busy when international tourists return to the locality.
This year, Quang Ninh will host a seminar to discuss the recovery of the Vietnamese tourism with safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic. It will also organise more than 60 promotion events, including the Ha Long Carnival and Ao Dai Festival to attract visitors.
At the same time, it will design unique tourism products, while fostering links with other localities such as Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.
This year, Quang Ninh aims for over 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners, with a revenue of about 21 trillion VND (918.3 million USD)./.