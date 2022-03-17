Travel Vietnam Airlines flight carries first foreign tourists after Vietnam fully reopens border A flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying first foreign visitors to Vietnam landed at Tan Son Nhat airport on March 16, a day after the country officially reopened international tourism.

Tours Ta Xua: The land above the clouds Ta Xua, a high mountain range locating in the natural border between northern provinces of Son La and Yen Bai, has been known as "Paradise in the Clouds", which hosts forests of ancient Shan Tuyết tea trees, some several hundred years old.

Travel Ambitious goal of 5 million foreign visitors reachable though tough: VNAT leader The tourism sector’s target of welcoming 5 million foreign visitors and 60 million domestic tourists this year, and revenue of about 400 trillion VND (17.5 billion USD) is ambitious, but still reachable, according to General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh.