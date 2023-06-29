Quang Ninh’s state budget revenue up 6% in first half
State budget collection of the northern province of Quang Ninh in the first half of 2023 reached 28 trillion VND (over 1.18 billion USD), equivalent to 53% of the estimate, and up 6% compared to the scenario.
The domestic revenue in the reviewed period totaled 21 trillion VND. Meanwhile, revenue from import-export activities was estimated at 7 trillion VND, equal to 61% of the set estimate.
To ensure the state collection revenue in the second half of this year, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang asked departments, sectors, and localities to focus on removing difficulties facing businesses and strengthen inspection of projects that are suffering tax arrears or those that have expired incentives.
Statistics show that as much as 894 million USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) capital was poured into 14 new projects and existing ones in Quang Ninh in the Jan – June period./.