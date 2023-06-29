Business Measures sought to promote investment in sustainable agriculture in Mekong Delta A forum discussing measures to promote agriculture development and attract investment in sustainable agriculture took place in Tan An city of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on June 28.

Business Singapore Regional Business Forum to be held in Hanoi in July The 7th Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF) will take place in Hanoi on July 7 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversarys of their strategic partnership.

Business HCM City seeks OVs’ stronger support for Vietnamese goods The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs held a hybrid conference on June 28 highlighting the role of OV communities in the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign.

Business Six-month ODA disbursement rate in localities remains low The disbursement of public investment funded by official development assistance (ODA) in localities in the first six months of this year has reached only 7.6% of the year’s target, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).