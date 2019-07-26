A special art programme was held at the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri on July 26 night on the occasion of the 72nd War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27). (Photo: VNA)

– A special art programme was held at the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri on July 26 night on the occasion of the 72nd War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).As part of the Road 9 Singing Festival, the programme gathered artists from host Vietnam and the neighbouring countries of Laos and Cambodia.The programme began with a candle lighting ceremony in tribute to more than 10,700 martyrs at the cemetery, with the participation of over 800 youths in the province.On this occasion, the organisers presented 20 saving books, each worth 5 million VND (215 USD), to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.The provincial Youth Union has recently organised many activities in tribute to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, inaugurated a house of culture at the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery, lit candles at 72 martyrs cemeteries, built houses and presented gifts to social policies beneficiaries.Up to 10,263 soldiers were laid to rest at the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery. Meanwhile, the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery is the resting place of over 10,000 others who sacrificed their lives during the resistance war against the US.-VNA