Quang Tri, Laos’ Savannakhet hold annual border conference
Representatives of Quang Tri and Laos’ Savannakhet province sign a minutes outlining their cooperation agenda for 2024 at the dialogue in Dong Ha city on January 13. (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) - An annual conference on border cooperation between Quang Tri and Laos’ Savannakhet province took place in the Vietnamese central province's Dong Ha city on January 13.
The event saw the sides, which share a 108.476 km borderline, signing a minutes outlining their cooperation agenda for 2024. Accordingly, they will continue to effectively carry out communications efforts, persuading the public to comply with legal documents related to the Vietnam-Laos border.
Their agreement covers instructing border management forces and relevant agencies and localities to collaborate closely in experience exchanges and information sharing concerning military-security and border affairs. They will coordinate to combat, prevent, and promptly handle violations of border regulations, particularly illegal entries and exits.
Reports indicated that since the previous annual conference, Quang Tri’ border guard stations have cooperated with Savannakhet's relevant forces in organising 20 joint patrols. In the 2021-2022 dry season, the provinces’ joint special task force found remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives during various war periods in Laos.
In 2023 alone, the numbers of vehicles and passengers entering and exiting the provinces' Lao Bao - Dansavan international border gate reached 206,339 and 513,669, up by 13.48% and 17.17% compared to 2022, respectively.
In his remarks, Ha Sy Dong, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri People's Committee stressed that important agreements signed at this event will serve as a foundation for fortifying the special friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two provinces and the two countries in general./.