Politics Vietnam persistently follows “One China” policy: Spokeswoman Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on January 14 affirmed Vietnam persistently follows the “One China” policy while replying to the media’s question about the result of the election of the leader of Taiwan held on January 13.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Swiss experts put high expections on PM Chinh's Davos trip Swiss experts are optimistic about the success of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming working trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland from January 16, saying that it is an opportunity for Vietnam to assert its contributions and role at multilateral forums.

Politics Favorable foundations present for enhanced Vietnam-Malta cooperation: ambassador The Vietnam-Malta ties have experienced positive developments since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Duong Hai Hung has affirmed.