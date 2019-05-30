Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Quang Tri province considers solar and wind power one of the priorities to turn itself into an energy hub in the north central region.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Hung said solar and wind power output will reach 500MW by 2020, adding that the province has devised a master plan on solar and wind power fields in combination with environment protection.



As of the late May, Quang Tri recorded 68 valid projects in the field, 58 of them are in wind power.



Specifically, Huong Linh 2 wind power plant with a total capacity of 30MW and capital of 1.5 trillion VND (65.2 million USD) has been put into operation, 15 others have been zoned off, 23 waiting for planning approval and 19 seeking permission for survey.



Among 10 solar power projects, one is in operation, two under construction, four in the waiting list of approval and three getting nod for survey.-VNA