Quang Tri proposes measures to better manage fishing vessels
The central province of Quang Tri have proposed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) a number of measures to manage fishing vessels as part of the efforts to prevent and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri have proposed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) a number of measures to manage fishing vessels as part of the efforts to prevent and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The locality suggested the MARD issue guidance on reporting and supervising seafood catches of fishing vessels with a length of between 6-12m to suit the operations of fishermen, according to the provincial Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control.
The ministry should promulgate internal procedures on inspection, examination, control and settlement of fishing vessels showing signs of violating the law through vessel monitoring system (VMS), along with procedures for monitoring VMS installation, replacement, warranty, and repair, as well as the transfer of VMS due to the transfer of fishing vessel ownership from one locality to another, the province said.
To date, Quang Tri has recorded 318 unregistered fishing boards, including 312 boats with a length of between 6-12m, and the remainders having a length of between 12-15m. The locality explained that these fishing boat were built by fishermen themselves without any certificates of origin, making it impossible for them to process registration.
Therefore, the province asked the MARD to adjust and amend regulations on the registration process for 6-12m-long fishing boats, thus enabling the communal administrations to issue certificates of origin, enabling the registration of these vessels.
So far, Quang Tri has reported no violations of foreign waters by its fishing boats. It has issued operational licences to 90% of local boats, while installing VMS on 96% of the local fishing boat fleet. At the same time, the locality has controlled and inspected the movement all fishing vessels at local ports./.