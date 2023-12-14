Society Vietnam sees record number of cakes from rice, sticky rice The Vietnam Record Association on December 13 granted a record certificate to the Hau Giang provincial Department of Culture and Sports in recognition of an event on processing and presenting the biggest number of cakes made from rice and sticky rice in Vietnam with 200 dishes in the province.

Society Energy transition is a golden opportunity to improve social security: ILO official Energy transition is a "golden opportunity" for Vietnam to ensure and improve social security and promote green transformation, towards realising its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, said Ingrid Christensen, Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam reaffirms commitments to promoting human rights Vietnam has reaffirmed the country’s strong commitments to promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) with more efforts and actions to better ensure people’s political, economic, cultural and social rights, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Society Nga Nam floating market: A must-see destination in the Mekong Delta The Nga Nam floating market, located in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, offers a captivating glimpse into the vibrant trading culture of the southwestern region. The bustling market offers visitors unforgettable experiences in local daily trade.