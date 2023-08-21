Railway proposed to link Vung Ang Port with Laos
The proposed railway is part of a Vietnam - Laos railroad project, a 554-kilometre line that will connect the Lao capital of Vientiane with Vung Ang Port. (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A consortium has proposed a railway running 103 kilometres through Vietnam’s central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh that border Laos.
Vietnamese infrastructure developer Deo Ca Group and Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company have sought the permission of Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport to build the railway at 27.485 trillion VND (1.16 billion USD) in the public-private partnership (PPP) format.
The railway section, called Vung An – Tan Ap – Mu Gia, will run from Vung Ang Port in Ha Tinh province to Mu Gia, a mountain pass in the Annamite Range between Vietnam and Laos.
The consortium pledged to cover all the funds for studying the project and accept all financial damage if the project’s feasibility study was not approved.
The proposed railway is part of a Vietnam - Laos railroad project, a 554-kilometre line that will connect the Lao capital of Vientiane with Vung Ang Port. The railroad has been approved by the Vietnamese Prime Minister to be carried out before 2030.
In March, Deo Ca Group and Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company signed a joint venture agreement to develop the project.
Once put into operation, the project is expected to enhance freight forwarding services between Vietnam and regional countries, notably from Vung Ang Port to economic centres in the north of Laos and the southern part of China./.