World Indonesian President applauds ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Indonesian President Joko Widodo applauded the release of the Statement on the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA) at the plenary session of the ongoing virtual 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12.

World RCEP expected to be signed at upcoming leaders’ meeting: Chinese official The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is expected to be signed at the 4th RCEP leaders' online meeting on November 15, with all of its texts and legal review work completed, Chinese Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang told a press conference on November 11.

World Thailand eyes to be region’s digital hub Thailand is setting its sights on boosting its digital infrastructure and creating an ecosystem that will position it as the digital hub of ASEAN, heard a local seminar on November 11.

World Vietnam a crucial factor in boosting ASEAN-India relations: Indian scholar ietnam is an important factor in promoting relations between India and ASEAN, as it has a special relationship with India, which is reflected in deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries in all aspects, an Indian scholar has affirmed.