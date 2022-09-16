Business Vietnam remains world's second biggest coffee exporter Vietnam's coffee has been shipped to more than 80 countries and territories, making the country the second biggest exporter in the world, with a market share of 14.2%.

Business Expo seeks opportunities for post-pandemic aviation growth The Vietnam International Aviation Expo (VIEA) opened on September 15 in Hanoi with the aim of promoting cooperation opportunities for post-pandemic sustainable development of the aviation industry.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on September 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,283 VND/USD on September 16, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business HCM City seeks to improve investment climate Amid a new wave of investors arriving in Vietnam to explore its opportunities for foreign businesses, Ho Chi Minh City has strong potential to attract investment and drive innovation and sustainable growth, experts said.