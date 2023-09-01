Business Plan to implement JETP Declaration approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a plan for the implementation of the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP Declaration).

Business Hanoi maintains position as economic locomotive of northern region Hanoi has made great strides across all fields, setting firm foundations for the capital's future development after 15 years of the administrative boundary adjustment under Resolution No 15/2008/QH12 of the National Assembly (August 1, 2008 - 2023).

Business Northern Europe a promising market for Vietnamese farm produce: Experts Thanks to high demand, Northern Europe is a promising land for Vietnamese agricultural products, according to experts who also underlined the need for domestic firms to ensure product standards to win this potential market.

Business Vietnam joins 12th World Chili Pepper Trade Fair in Italy Vietnam is among exhibitors at the 12th edition of the World Chili Pepper Trade Fair in the city of Rieti, Italy, from August 30 to September 3, showcasing not only its best chili products but also other spices like pepper, tea, coffee, cinnamon and anise.