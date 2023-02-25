The Red River Delta consists of 11 cities and provinces, with Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh being the three main growth poles.

Politburo Resolution No 30 anticipates socio-economic breakthroughs for the region by 2030 with a vision to 2045.

The resolution envisages the northern key economic region as the political, economic, cultural, educational, and scientific and technological centre of the country. It outlines tasks such as accelerating economic restructuring, increasing workplace productivity, and boosting the leading role of Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh.

Regarding sea-based economic development, it is important to bolster infrastructure and logistics services at coastal industrial and economic parks and tourism centres.

Under the Resolution, the Government has formulated an action plan to ensure that the development goals of the Red River Delta region align with its strengths and potential. Targets include posting average annual growth of 9% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the 2021-2030 period./.

VNA