Health Vietnam gets new generation vaccine technology from UK New vaccine production technology from a British university has been transferred to Vietnam which may help lower the cost and shorten production time.

Health Vietnam wants WHO’s support to better healthcare system: Deputy PM Vietnam hopes to receive further assistance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to improve the country’s healthcare system, including disease prevention, primary health care and building healthcare law, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Health HCM City fosters development of smart healthcare Ho Chi Minh City has invested extensively in smart healthcare development, with a focus on healthcare big data platform and the use of information technology in hospital management and expertise management, said a municipal health official.