Red Sunday blood donation drive to collect 50,000 blood units
About 50,000 units of blood are expected to be collected during the 12th “Red Sunday”, a blood donation campaign, which began in Hanoi on December 22.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – About 50,000 units of blood are expected to be collected during the 12th “Red Sunday”, a blood donation campaign, which began in Hanoi on December 22.
Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highlighted the significance of the campaign, and praised agencies, Vietnam Red Cross, the Health Ministry, organisations and individuals for their efforts in organising, disseminating and taking part in the drive.
“Red Sunday”, which is taking place in 40 provinces and cities nationwide from now until January next year, draws a strong response from young people, particularly students.
In 2019, more than 1.3 million blood units were estimated to be collected nationwide, meeting 70 percent of the demand./.