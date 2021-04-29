Reference exchange rate continues going down
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on April 29, down 2 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on April 29, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,853 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,462 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:35 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from April 28.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,930 VND/USD (buying) and 23,140 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank raised both rates by 10 VND to 22,942 VND/USD (buying) and 23,152 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from April 26 to 29, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend and ended the week down 21 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./.
