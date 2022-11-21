Reference exchange rate down 1 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,674 VND/USD on November 21, down 1 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 18).
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,490 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated in different directions.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 24,578 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,858 VND/USD, both up 8 VND from the end of November 18.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut 1 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,617 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,857 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from November 14-18, the daily reference exchange rate was on a downward trend, ending the week down 3 VND./.