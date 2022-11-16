Reference exchange unchanged on November 16
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,677 VND/USD on November 16, unchanged from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is at 23,677 VND/USD on November 16. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,677 VND/USD on November 16, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,860 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,493 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks were stable and tended to decrease.
At 8:35am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,620 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,860 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of November 15.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 24,580 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,860 VND/USD (selling)./.