Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,678 VND/USD on November 14, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 11).
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,861 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,494 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:35am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,661 VND/USD, down 56 VND, and the selling rate at 24,861 VND/USD, down 6 VND from the end of November 11.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,630 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,860 VND/USD (selling)./.