Business Vietnamese’s gold demand more than tripled in Q3 Vietnamese’s gold demand was estimated to total 12 tonnes of jewellery, bars and coins in the third quarter of this year, representing a rise of 264% year-on-year, according to the latest report by the World Gold Council.

Business Workshop introduces Ba Ria-Vung Tau potential to French investors A workshop on Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s role in the southern key economic zone’s supply chain took place in the province on November 9, introducing its potential and value to French investors.

Business Report advises enterprises how to adapt to crises The Business Registration Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has released a report assessing Vietnamese enterprises’ responsiveness to the COVID-19 pandemic, and proposed some measures for improving their adaptability to crises.

Business Measures sought to speed up digital transformation in SMEs A forum discussing ways to help small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to accelerate digital transformation took place in Hanoi on November 9.