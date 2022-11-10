Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,686 VND/USD on November 10, down 2 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,870 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,502 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,720 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,870 VND/USD, both down 2 VND from the end of the November 9 session.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut kept both rates unchanged with those of the end of November 9 at 24,692 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,872 VND/USD (selling)./