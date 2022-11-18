Business Infographic Hanoi lures 1.28 billion USD in FDI in 10 months Hanoi attracted 1.28 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 27% year on year, reported the city Department of Planning and Investment.

Business JETRO keen on investing in Can Tho The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) on November 17 expressed its wish to invest in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in the sectors of education, infrastructure, and high-tech farming.

Business President attends Vietnam-Thailand High-Level Business Meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has described businesses as "heroes" in the economic sector, who will bring trade revenue between Vietnam and Thailand to 30 billion USD by 2025.

Business Fuel price cycle to be shortened, removed in the long run The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed a new price mechanism to adjust fuel prices every 5 days instead of the current 10-day cycle, or possibly every day to finally address a number of issues that resulted in sporadic fuel shortages across the country in recent months.