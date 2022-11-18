Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,675 VND/USD on November 18, down 2 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,675 VND/USD on November 18, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,491 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:40am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,618 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,858 VND/USD, both down 2 VND from the end of November 17.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,580 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,860 VND/USD (selling)./.