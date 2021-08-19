Reference exchange rate down 10 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,154 VND/USD on August 19, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,849 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,459 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks all dropped in the morning.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,680 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,910 VND/USD, down 20 VND from August 18.
BIDV also cut 15 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,715 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 22,915 VND/USD./.