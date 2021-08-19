Business Vietnam, Egypt seek to beef up trade ties The second meeting of the Vietnam – Egypt Sub-Committee on Trade and Industry Cooperation was held virtually on August 18 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung and his Egyptian counterpart Ibrahim El-Seginy.

Business Popular food delivery app rebranded The food delivery app Now will be officially rebranded as ShopeeFood, starting from August 18.

Business Provinces in Mekong Delta help businesses maintain production Mekong Delta provinces have been helping local businesses maintain production and investment while staying safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam’s CBU car imports in seven months surge despite COVID-19 Vietnam’s imports of completely built-up (CBU) vehicles in the first seven months of 2021 posted a year-on-year surge of 111.2 percent in volume despite the complexities of COVID-19.