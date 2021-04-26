Transactions at HDBank (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND per USD on April 26, down 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 23).



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,862 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,471 VND/USD.



The rates listed at major commercial banks saw remarkable fluctuations.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from April 23.



BIDV cut 30 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,945 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,145 VND/USD.



Vietinbank reduced both rates by 20 VND to 22,935 VND/USD (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from April 19 to 23, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated slightly but ended the week down from the beginning of the week./.