Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,190 VND per USD on April 19, down 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 16).



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,886 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,494 VND/USD.



The rates listed at major commercial banks fluctuated slightly.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,955 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,165 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from April 16.



BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,970 VND/USD (buying) and 23,170 VND/USD (selling).



Vietinbank also maintained both rates at the same levels as on April 16, at 22,960 VND/USD (buying) and 23,170 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from April 12 to 16, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated slightly but ended the week down from the beginning of the week./.