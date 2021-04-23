The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,179 VND per USD on April 23 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on April 23, down 4 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,874 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,483 VND/USD.



The rates listed at major commercial banks stayed stable.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,945 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,155 VND/USD, unchanged from April 22.



BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,975 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling).



Vietinbank reduced the buying rate down 3 VND to 22,955 VND/USD and cut 12 VND from the selling rate to 23,165 VND/USD.



During the week from April 19 to 23, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated slightly but ended the week down from the beginning of the week./.