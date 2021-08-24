Reference exchange rate down 12 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on August 24, down 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,859 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,470 VND/USD.
The rates saw different trends at commercial banks.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,695 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,925 VND/USD, unchanged from August 23.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,725 VND/USD (buying) and 22,925 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank increased both rates by 23 VND at 22,725 VND/USD (buying) and 22,935 (selling) ./.