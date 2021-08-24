Business VinFast cooperates with Gotion High-Tech to produce LFP batteries for electric vehicles Speaking at the cooperation agreement, Zhen Li, President of Gotion High-Tech Company, said that Gotion High-Tech will use leading technologies and experience in battery manufacturing to support Vinfast electric cars development. The two sides will contribute to jointly develop the clean energy industry and promote low emission targets in Vietnam, China and around the world.

Business Vietnamese coffee industry to go global Though COVID-19 has brought challenges to the coffee industry, businesses can nevertheless seek to adapt by exploring innovative and value-added ideas for Vietnamese coffee.

Business Reference exchange rate up 11 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,177 VND/USD on August 23, up 11 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 20).