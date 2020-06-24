Reference exchange rate down 13 VND on June 24
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,228 VND per USD on June 24, down 13 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,925 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,531 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial bank saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, down 10 VND from June 23.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, both up 10 VND.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 8 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD (buying), and 23,310 VND/USD (selling)./.