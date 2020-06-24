Business Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Business Hai Duong to send first shipment of Thanh Ha lychee to Japan The first batch of fresh “thieu” lychee grown in Thanh Thuy commune, Thanh Ha district, in the northern province of Hai Duong will depart for Japan on June 24.

Business Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.

Business HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts Businesses and local people in HCM City have had relatively low demand for capital due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the city’s credit growth in the first half of 2020 falling to its lowest level for many years.