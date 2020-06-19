The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,234 VND per USD on June 19 (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,234 VND per USD on June 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,931 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,536 VND/USD.On the contrary, the opening hour rates at commercial banks rose.At 8:25 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from June 18.Techcombank added 15 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,105 VND/USD (buying), and 23,305 VND/USD (selling).Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, unchanged from June 18.During the week from June 15 to 19, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up for the first two days and down on the remaining days, ending the week 5 VND lower than on Monday.The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated but also ended the week lower than on Monday./.