Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s beginning
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND per USD on June 22 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,241 VND per USD on June 22, up 7 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 19).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,938 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,544 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from June 19.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,125 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,305 VND/USD, the same as on June 19.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD (buying), and 23,310 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from June 15 to 19, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up for the first two days and down on the remaining days, ending the week 5 VND lower than on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated but also ended the week lower than on Monday./.