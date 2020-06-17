Business Vietnamese bananas hit shelves of Lotte Mart in RoK Vietnamese bananas have hit the shelves of Lotte Mart in the Republic of Korea (RoK) - the first time the fruit has been distributed in the country via a large supermarket chain.

Business Investment intention approved for three golf courses Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has signed decisions approving the investment intention for three golf courses, two in northern Bac Giang province and one in northern Hoa Binh province.

Business Social housing expected to fuel property market The Ministry of Construction has proposed short- and long-term measures to ease the difficulties facing the country’s real estate market, with social housing development to drive the market forward.

Business Hanoi works to boost consumption post-COVID-19 Hanoi has launched a two-month promotional campaign aimed at stimulating consumption and easing the difficulties facing local businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic.