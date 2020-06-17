Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on June 17
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,240 VND per USD on June 17, down 9 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,240 VND per USD on June 17, down 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,937 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,542 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight reductions.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from June 16.
At BIDV, both rates were cut by 5 VND to 23,120 VND/USD (buying), and 23,300 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank cut 1 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,104 VND/USD (buying), and 23,304 VND/USD (selling)./.
