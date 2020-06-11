Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on June 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on June 11, down 10 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on June 11 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on June 11, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,909 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,515 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, unchanged from June 10.
At BIDV, both rates were reduced by 5 VND to 23,105 VND/USD (buying), and 23,285 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank adjusted both rates up 2 VND to 23,092 VND/USD (buying), and 23,292 VND/USD (selling)./.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,909 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,515 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, unchanged from June 10.
At BIDV, both rates were reduced by 5 VND to 23,105 VND/USD (buying), and 23,285 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank adjusted both rates up 2 VND to 23,092 VND/USD (buying), and 23,292 VND/USD (selling)./.