Business Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which is expected to take effect on August 1, will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Business Help comes to trade villages during COVID-19 Traditional craft villages were already under threat from the rapid development of the modern world and were then challenged even more so by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many youngsters now recognise, however, the importance of stopping traditional crafts from falling into oblivion.

Business Supermarkets help farmers sell lychees Several large supermarket chains have pledged to support the consumption of lychees as the fruit enters the harvest season in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Hai Duong, the two biggest growers of the fruit in the country.

Business Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months Vietnam imported about 67,640 tonnes of pork from the start of the year to May 30, a year-on-year surge of 298 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).