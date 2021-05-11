Reference exchange rate down 17 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on May 11, down 17 VND from the rate in the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,840 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,450 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw decreases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD, down 20 VND; and the selling rate at 23,150 VND/USD, unchanged from May 10.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,957 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,157 VND/USD, both down 13 VND from the previous day.
Vietinbank also cut both rates by 7 VND, listing at 22,947 USD/VND (buying) and 23,157 VND/USD (selling)./.