Reference exchange rate down 18 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,090 VND/USD on February 11, down 18 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,090 VND/USD on February 11, down 18 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,783 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,397 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,810 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from February 10.
BIDV cut both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,535 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,815 VND/USD.
During the week from February 7-11, the daily reference exchange rate was down on Monday but then followed an upward trend in the next three days before turning around to drop on Friday. It ended the week up 9 VND compared to the beginning of the week./.