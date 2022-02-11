Business Quang Ninh's Mong Cai city works to keep cross-border trade uninterrupted After a short break to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, border gates and crossings in Mong Cai city in the northern province of Quang Ninh has reopened since February 3 to keep cross-border trade uninterrupted.

Business CAAV approves increase of flight frequency at Tan Son Nhat airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to increase the landing and takeoff frequency at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City based on the transport needs of airlines from now to February 20, 2022.

Business Shrimp-rice farms to be expanded to 200,000 hectares in 2022 About 200,000 hectares of shrimp-rice farms will be developed in 2022 with total output of 120,000 tonnes, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Directorate of Fisheries.