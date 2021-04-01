Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on April 1
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,242 VND/USD on April 1, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,938 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,547 VND/USD.
The rates at commercial banks mostly stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, unchanged from March 31.
Vietinbank also kept both rates unchanged at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,180 VND/USD.