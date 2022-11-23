Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on Nov 23
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,672 VND/USD on November 23, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,856 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,488 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated with rises seen in buying rate.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 24,627 VND/USD, up 50 VND from the end of November 22 and the selling rate unchanged at 24,857 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 35 VND to 23,655 VND/USD and cut 2 VND from the selling rate to 24,855 VND/USD (selling).