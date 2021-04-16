Reference exchange rate down 4 VND
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,196 VND per USD on April 16, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,892 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,500 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from April 15.
BIDV cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,965 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,165 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted both rates down by 3 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD./.