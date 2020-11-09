Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,180 VND per USD on November 9, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 6).
The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,180 VND per USD on November 9 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,180 VND per USD on November 9, down 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 6).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,875 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,484 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 6.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, Techcombank also maintained the rates from the last working day of the previous week, listing the buying rate at 23,068 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,268 VND/USD.
During the week from November 2 to 6, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend for most of the week except for Thursday. It ended the week 16 VND lower than at the week’s beginning.
The rates listed at most commercial banks fluctuated very little during the week./.