Travel Six countries, territories participate in Vietnam International Travel Mart Businesses from six countries and territories have registered to participate in the Vietnam International Travel Mart, to be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Localities prepare goods for Lunar New Year holiday Provinces and cities are gearing up for the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to ensure an adequate supply of essential goods with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing globally.

Business VinaCapital conference lists attractions Vietnam has for investors Vietnam continues to be a very attractive destination for investment despite, or perhaps because of, everything that is happening in the world, experts from investment management firm VinaCapital have said.