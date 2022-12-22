Reference exchange rate down 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,636 VND/USD on December 22, down 5 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,817 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,454 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated variably.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,585 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,865 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of December 21.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,560 VND/USD (buying) and 23,870 VND/USD (selling)./.