Business Shinhan Life comes to Vietnam Shinhan Life Insurance of the Republic of Korea on January 25 launched operations in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Thanh Hoa sign 2022-2026 cooperation deal National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of north central Thanh Hoa province signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement for the 2022-2026 period via videoconference on January 26.

Business Vietnamese firm gains exclusive rights to distribute Japanese beauty drinks Vietnamese company Hasu No Hana signed an agreement with Japanese beauty product manufacturer Nikko on January 25 to exclusively distribute the latter’s collagen drinks in Vietnam.

Business Thai company buys two more solar plants in Vietnam Thai energy company Banpu PCL has agreed to acquire the companies holding a 50-MW portfolio of two solar parks in Vietnam in a deal worth 26.7 million USD, according to the company.