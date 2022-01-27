Reference exchange rate down 6 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,070 VND/USD on January 27, down 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,764 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,380 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued decreasing.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,460 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,770 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from January 26.
BIDV also cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,510 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,790 VND/USD./.