Reference exchange rate down 7 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,141 VND per USD on December 30, down 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,835 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,447 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw slight reduction.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,000 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,210 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from December 29.
BIDV also cut 10 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,025 VND/USD (buying) and 23,205 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, the rates at Techcombank were adjusted down 11 VND to 23,005 VND/USD (buying) and 23,205 VND/USD (selling)./.