Reference exchange rate down 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND per USD on December 24, down 5 VND from the previous day.
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND per USD on December 24 (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,856 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,220 VND/USD, unchanged from December 23.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,040 VND/USD (buying) and 23,220 VND/USD (selling).
The rates at Techcombank were adjusted up 3 VND to 23,025 VND/USD (buying) and 24,225 VND/USD (selling)./.