Business Binh Phuoc grants investment licences to 46 projects The southern province of Binh Phuoc granted investment licences to 35 investors with 46 projects worth more than 2 billion USD during a provincial trade promotion conference 2020 on December 23.

Business Quang Ninh maintains GRDP growth of over 10 percent The northeastern province of Quang Ninh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) has been estimated at 10.05 percent in 2020 despite the adverse impact of COVID-19.

Business Vietnam, Ukraine need measures to boost trade: Ambassador Measures are needed to propel economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Ukraine, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach at a meeting with the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) on December 23,

Business Over 519.3 million USD mobilised through G-bond auction More than 12 trillion VND (519.3 million USD) was mobilised for the State Treasury through a Government bond auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on December 23.