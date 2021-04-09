Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on April 9, down 7 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,910 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,519 VND/USD.

The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight changes.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,180 VND/USD, unchanged from April 8.



Vietinbank cut 5 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,180 VND/USD.

BIDV also reduced both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,180 VND/USD.

During the week from April 5 to April 9, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week down 22 VND from the rate at the week’s beginning.



The rates at commercial banks fluctuated but ended the week generally higher than those at the opening of the week./.