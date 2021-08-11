Reference exchange rate down 9 VND
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,178 VND/USD on August 10, down 9 VND from the previous day.
With the trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,873 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,482 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks this morning all dropped strongly.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,750 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,980 VND/USD, both down 50 VND from the rates at the same hour on August 10.
BIDV cut 40 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,780 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,980 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank reduced the buying rate by 20 VND to 22,780 VND/USD and the selling rate by 40 VND to 22,980 VND/USD./.
