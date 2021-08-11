Business Electronics exports forecast to be robust this year The electronics industry is forecast to have a robust year, driven by the increase in demand for communications’ products due to demand caused by social distancing measures implemented to tackled rising cases of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business COVID-19 deals blow to automobile sales in July Automobile sales in Vietnam plunged in July due to the complications of COVID-19 and social distancing measures being applied in many localities nationwide.

ASEAN E-commerce brings more momentum for economic recovery in Southeast Asia The annual ASEAN Online Sale Day is being held from August 8 to 10, creating an avenue for retailers across various sectors to showcase their offerings and reach out to the larger regional market, China’s Xinhua reported.

Business Strengthened int'l cooperation vital to development of Halal industry: Workshop A workshop was held virtually by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 10 to seek ways to beef up international cooperation for the development of Halal industry in Vietnam.