Reference exchange rate down after Tet holiday
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,122 VND per USD on February 17 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,122 VND per USD on February 17, the first working day after the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, down 15 VND from before Tet.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 23,816 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,428 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,880 VND/USD, and the selling rate 23,090 VND/USD, unchanged from last working day before Tet (February 9)
BIDV also kept both rates at the same levels as on February 9 at 22,900 VND/USD (buying) and 23,100 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank were maintained unchanged at 22,840 VND/USD (buying) and 23,087 VND/USD (selling)./.