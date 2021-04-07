Reference exchange rate down by 8 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,925 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,535 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw slight increases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,180 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND, listed the buying rate at 22,990 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,190 VND/USD.
Vietinbank also added 5 VND to both rates, listing at 22,940 VND/USD (buying) and 23,190 VND/USD (selling)./.