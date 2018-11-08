Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate on November 8 at 22,725 VND per USD, 2 VND lower than the rate on the previous day (November 7).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,406 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,044 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw various fluctuations.Vietcombank raised both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,290 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,380 VND/USD.BIDV reduced the buying rate by 5 VND to 23,275 VND/USD and increased the selling rate by 5 VND to 23,365 VND/USD.Techcombank raised both rates by 5 VND to 23,260 VND/USD (buying) and 23,365 VND/USD (selling).-VNA