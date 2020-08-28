Business Can Tho prepares first batch of rice to EU with zero tariff Trung An High-tech Farming JSC based in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is completing the packaging of the first batch of rice to the EU, which will enjoy zero percent tax.

Business MoIT urges plastic producers to apply for anti-dumping duty exemption The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged plastic producers to apply for exemptions from anti-dumping duty on the ministry’s public service e-portal at https://dichvucong.moit.gov.vn or to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese firms urged to embrace digital transformation to boost exports Vietnamese firms regardless of their scale need to get up to speed on digital transformation to enable them to further penetrate global markets, a webinar heard on August 26.