Business ODA disbursement targets a challenge: Official While the disbursement of official development assistance (ODA) has seen progress, without drastic solutions, it will be difficult for ministries and sectors to achieve allocation targets, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Xuan Ha has said.

Business Vinamilk issues additional shares to increase capital The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) has announced it will issue additional shares worth over 3.48 trillion VND (150 million USD).

Business Minister calls on northern localities to use ODA selectively Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung urged localities on August 26 to not use Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans next year for projects where funding can be mobilised from the private sector or domestic sources.

Business German businesses eyeing Vietnam Authorities in the German city of Hamburg and German businesses in general have expressed their interest in the potential the Vietnamese market holds and their belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will help open up more opportunities for German companies in the country.